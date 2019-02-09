Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike enters Rs 200 crore club

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 5:30 PM

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first mid-range film of 2019 to mint over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

uri box office collectionVicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike enters Rs 200 crore club

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first mid-range film of 2019 to mint over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Since its release on January 11, the film has earned Rs 200.07 crore, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

The Aditya Dhar directorial achieved this feat in 28 days. Also, the film has become the highest grossing film in week 4, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Taran Adarsh even predicted that the movie can go past Rs 225 crore in the coming days.

“Uri: The Surgical Strike hits double century… …has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross Rs 225 cr. Week 4 – Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: Rs 200.07 cr. India business. How’s the josh,” he wrote on Twitter.


Vicky Kaushal also took to Twitter to share the film’s achievement.

“Thank You India… salute to your JOSH!” he tweeted along with a special poster.

“Not just a movie but a wave of emotion that runs through everyone! Overwhelmed with all the love,” Yami Gautam said in a tweet.

Besides Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in lead roles.

The film revolves around the Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in PoK in 2016. The Indian Army had on September 29 in 2016 conducted surgical strike to avenge Pakistan’s attack on Uri army camp that left 19 soldiers dead.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike enters Rs 200 crore club
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition