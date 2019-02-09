Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike enters Rs 200 crore club

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first mid-range film of 2019 to mint over Rs 200 crore at the box office. Since its release on January 11, the film has earned Rs 200.07 crore, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

The Aditya Dhar directorial achieved this feat in 28 days. Also, the film has become the highest grossing film in week 4, after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Taran Adarsh even predicted that the movie can go past Rs 225 crore in the coming days.

“Uri: The Surgical Strike hits double century… …has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross Rs 225 cr. Week 4 – Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: Rs 200.07 cr. India business. How’s the josh,” he wrote on Twitter.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century… ????+????… Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019



Vicky Kaushal also took to Twitter to share the film’s achievement.

“Thank You India… salute to your JOSH!” he tweeted along with a special poster.

“Not just a movie but a wave of emotion that runs through everyone! Overwhelmed with all the love,” Yami Gautam said in a tweet.

Besides Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in lead roles.

The film revolves around the Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in PoK in 2016. The Indian Army had on September 29 in 2016 conducted surgical strike to avenge Pakistan’s attack on Uri army camp that left 19 soldiers dead.