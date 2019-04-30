Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh first look; Uri actor returns as firebrand freedom fighter!

The first look of the movie Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter is out, starring Uri actor Vicky Kaushal where he is seen on the streets of St Petersburg in Russia. In the tweet, the actor sports a suave hairstyle and a wound mark on his right cheek and is dressed in an overcoat. In the frame, vintage cars and a Russian woman can also be seen. The biopic Sardar Udham Singh is directed by Shoojit Sircar and has been written by Ritesh Shah as well as Shubendu Bhattacharya. Earlier, actor Irrfan Khan was chosen to play the lead role in the film but had to be replaced by the Uri actor after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and could not return for an action role. See Vicky Kaushal's Tweet: Running my fingers thru the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I know that 1 day I'd get a chance to bring alive the lesser known martyr, UDHAM SINGH. #SardarUdhamSingh @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @writish #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @sardarudham pic.twitter.com\/VxAfmGLYjB \u2014 Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 30, 2019 Recently, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit Sircar stated that there is a burning intensity and anger that he saw in Vicky Kaushal\u2019s eyes during their first meeting itself, that convinced him that he was the right man to play Udham. This film is based on Udham Singh\u2019s life, and particularly one event which we had been already researched. He explained that since Vicky Kaushal is from Punjab and from a Sikh family, so it is a huge responsibility for him. The director is shooting for the film in St Petersburg and Vicky Kaushal even shared a small video of the city through his Instagram stories. Talking about the film\u2019s shoot in Russia, Shoojit Sircar was quoted saying that this is his first period film and it is hard to create that environment and characters that are a part of history. He added that the film will be shot on the outskirts of London, parts of Ireland and Germany as well as India. They will be shooting for six-seven months, all throughout the year during different seasons. The film is scheduled for release in 2020. Udham Singh was a member of Ghadar Party and killed General Michael O\u2019 Dwyer, who is the former lieutenant governor of Punjab (India), in London on 13 March 1940. General O\u2019 Dwyer ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in the year 1919 and Singh was hanged in July 1940. During custody, he used the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, which is representative of the three major religions of Punjab.