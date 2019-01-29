Vicky Kaushal responds to Amul after its delicious tribute to ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

Amul cartoons have always been part of India’s popular culture and captured the country’s major events with a cheeky take.

And as the years passed, Amul continued to follow the trends including Ranveer Deepika wedding or recent demise of veteran actor Kader Khan. And keeping with its tradition, Amul gave a befitting tribute to the film which won millions of hearts – Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The lead actor, Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share the Amul picture that shows Vicky’s character Major Vihan Shergill in full army gear and is seen on the front lines holding a gun in one hand, and what looks like a bread-butter sandwich, in the other. The cartoon has done a good job in showing the victorious expression on his face. The caption of the cartoon read, “Makhan Ka Josh”, a cheeky spin to the film’s now viral dialogue.

URI: The Surgical Strike: After the massive success of the film, the actor shared the “delicious” tribute for with a witty caption, ”What an Utterly butterly honour! Thank You.” The film which is directed by Aditya Dhar continues to enjoy spectacular success at the box office, grossing Rs 150 crore.

The ‘josh’ is getting higher every day, with everyone including eminent personalities expressing their love for the film.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated the Republic Day along with Yami Gautam at the Atari Wagah border this year. The video of with 28,000 people has gone viral.