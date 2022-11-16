Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani’s Govinda Naam Mera to release on OTT: Date, where to watch, cast, and more

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is back to entertain his fans with his next film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The much-awaited film of the year will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared an official announcement about the same with a fun video featuring Vicky and Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film.

Sharing a fun promo of Vicky and Karan on Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar captioned the post, “Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic).”

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy crime thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family’s madness.

Expressing excitement over Govinda Naam Mera, director Shashank Khaitan said, “Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast, only made it easy. Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur. In the Meghna Gulzar movie, the actor will be seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw. He will be seen alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Besides that, he has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan lined up. The actors have completed shooting for the movie.

