Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats – Here’s what we know so far about the case

Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police alleging that they received a death threat from an unidentified man through social media. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include criminal intimidation and stalking. Here’s what we know so far:

Mumbai Police in a statement said that a case was registered at the Santacruz Police Station on a complaint by Vicky Kaushal. The police further added that he complained about a person who has been posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking Katrina and threatening her as well.

The police have also registered a case under the IT Act. “We have registered the FIR and are trying to get more details about the person,” the official told news agency PTI.

The duo was recently enjoying their holiday in Maldives where they went to celebrate Katrina’s birthday. Although, the police have said that the couple was receiving these threat messages for several days but it is not confirmed whether Vicky and Katrina were getting these threats while enjoying their vacation in Maldives also.

According to a few media reports, the accused has been arrested. But there is no confirmation from the police as of now.

A couple of weeks back, actor Salman Khan had also received a death threat letter, which was sent to his father, Salim Khan, following the murder of liquor dealer and former minister of state for rural development, Shailendra Wala. The police immediately took action and increased the security of the star. He also visited the commissioner of police’s office to get a weapon license. Swara Bhasker, an actress, also received a threat letter.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and New Year. On the other hand, Kaushal will be seen in a Sam Bahadur and a comedy film that features Manushi Chillar and is titled, Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year in a grand but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.