Vicky Kaushal goes Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, eats raw crab meat, encounters sharks

If it wasn’t for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean: Vicky Kaushal (Photo: PR/IE)

This time Bear Grylls will be taking us on a thrilling yet adventurous journey with Bollywood’s Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode. The makers of the show on Wednesday shared the trailer of the upcoming episode in which you will see Vicky Kaushal digging deep, exploring the Indian Ocean. You will also see him eating raw crab, overcoming hydrophobia in some of the many adventures the actor will be seen doing in the show. The most exciting sequence, according to the makers, would be when the actor will be seen encountering a shark.

Wonderful experience: Vicky Kaushal

Calling the experience ‘wonderful, Vicky Kaushal said, “If it wasn’t for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean”. “This journey also marks an incredibly significant chapter in my life as I was able to overcome and conquer one of my many fears. The thought of being in the middle of an ocean and not having a floor beneath you is not easy, but Bear’s constant motivation and determination has helped me rise out of this triumphantly” the actor concluded.

Incredible guest: Bear Grylls on hosting Vicky Kaushal on his show

Calling him “incredible guest”, Bear Grylls was all praise for Vicky Kaushal. “Not only were we in some of the most hostile mangrove swamps on earth, but he also had to face open ocean swimming with sharks in the water, which was a huge obstacle for him. His story and his route to super stardom is so humbling, and his warm, infectious spirit is always inspiring. You get to see a very raw, personal side of Vicky on this journey, and I am so proud of how he truly conquered his fears,” Grylls said.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have also come to the show in the past. Ajay Devgn was the most recent guest to appear on the show with Bear Grylls.