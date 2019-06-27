Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw! Uri actor to play war veteran in upcoming movie ‘Sam’, first look out

First Look of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie Sam.

After the milestone success of Vicky Kaushal starrer war movie, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, the actor is all set to play the role of war veteran Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s movie named ‘Sam’.

The movie will be based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Indian Army in 1971. Notably, India fought a war with Pakistan and helped in the Bangladesh independence war in 1971. The announcement of the movie was made on the day of the 1971 War Veteran’s 11th death anniversary.

This is the second collaboration between the director and actor after their Box Office Blockbuster “Raazi.” In a Statement, Meghna Gulzar said that the movie was in the planning phase and was brewing between her and Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies, and now that Vicky is on board to play the lead role, it looks like a possible project. She further added that she is looking forward to working step by step and make something out of each step.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal said that he feels honored, delighted and proud to get a chance to play Manekshaw on the big screen. He took to Twitter to release the first look poster and wrote glory words for the army veteran SAM MANEKSHAW quoting him as “The swashbuckling general and the first Field Marshal of India”.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

He wrote, ” I am honored to be a part of this project as it gives me the chance to unfold his journey on-screen.” Adding to the tweet he further mentioned that he will be doing this new project with Meghna Gulzar and under Ronnie Screwvala’s banner RSVP Movies.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor-starrer is unstoppable even on weekdays

Ronnie Screwvala, who is supporting the movie under his banner RSVP films, said, “The name of the Army Veteran Sam Manekshaw’s will be etched in the history as one of India’s greatest minds and bravest soldiers.” He added that the country needs more role models and our people need to be taught about the contribution of such icons to make India the country that it is today. He praised Meghna’s storytelling skills and said no one could have done it better. Also, he claimed that to work with Vicky Kaushal would be an absolute treat.