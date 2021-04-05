Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar shooting for Mr Lele tests positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar tests Covid positive (Instagram Photos)

After several Bollywood actors from Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar currently shooting for Mr Lele have tested positive for Covid-19. Both the actors took to social media platforms to let their followers know that they have caught the infection and are isolating themselves.

Currently shooting for director Shashank Kaitan, Vicky took to Instagram and said that in spite of taking all precautions, he has tested positive. Currently, he is following all essential protocols and is under home quarantine and following prescribed medication by the doctor. He requester all people who came in contact with him to immediately get tested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Bhumi Pednekar on the other hand said that she is experiencing mild symptoms and is taking steam, Vitamin C and ‘Happy Mood’ as a remedy. Asking her followers to not take the current situation lightly, she asked them to wear a mask, maintain social distance and be mindful of general behaviour. She too asked everyone who came in contact with her to take a Covid test.

Bhumi will be next seen in the National Award Winning film Badhaai ho’s sequel, ‘Badhaai Do’ also starring Rajkummar Rao. Vicky on the other hand recently revealed the title for Sam Manekshaw biopic on his 107th birth anniversary where he will be planning the lead role.

India recorded more than 1 lakh cases for the first time on Sunday and more than 50 per cent of cases were from Maharashtra alone. Nationwide COVID-19 tally stands at 1,25,89,067.

Akshay Kumar who tested positive for Covid a day back was hospitalised. He, however, maintained that it was a precautionary measure under medical advice and is hoping to go back home soon.