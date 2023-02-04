Veteran singer Vani Jairam dies at 78

Veteran singer Vani Jairam, who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of Arts, has been found dead at her Haddows Road apartment in Chennai. She has sung over 10,000 songs in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi.

According to NDTV, Vani Jairam’s maid turned up for work, however, she did not get any response despite repeated calls. The maid then alerted her relatives who called the cops.

The police broke open the door and found her dead in the apartment. Vani Jairam’s husband died a few years ago and she used to live alone.

She was a part of the film industry for five decades, and received the National Best Playback Singer award thrice, besides state awards in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

A forensics team reached the residence in the evening and collected samples. Musician Shankar Ganesh and actor Y Gee Mahendra paid their respects to the late Vani Jayaram.

Vani Jairam collaborated with some of the biggest composers across various industries and delivered evergreen chartbusters.

For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, and Jairam was one of the recipients. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. Unfortunately, Jairam passed away before receiving the honour.