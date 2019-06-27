Veteran director and actor Vijaya Nirmala no more! Condolence messages pour in

The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Naresh on his twitter account

The Telugu veteran director and actor, Vijaya Nirmala, who starred in more than 200 Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies passed away in the early hours of Thursday. The actress made her entry into the southern film industry at the age of 7 in Tamil movie Mathsya Rekha (1950). She was over 75 years old and was undergoing medical treatment at the continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Naresh on his twitter account. He Tweeted, “With grieved heart, I am saddened to tell you all that my mother, prominent Producer & Director, senior Artiste, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours of today, that is, June 27, 2019.”

He added that his mother was admitted due to sickness at the Continental Hospital and was 75 years old. Naresh informed that the actor’s body will be kept at her residence in Nanakramguda for the public to pay their respect from 11 am onwards on Thursday and that her last rites will be held on Friday.

In a Twitter Message, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his grief and offered condolences. The Vice President said that he was sad to hear of the demise of veteran actor Vijaya Nirmala. “Her hard and dedicated work led her to the heights of Telugu cinema. She received several awards including prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Notably, with 44 number of movies directed by her, Vijaya Nirmala holds the Guinness Book of World Record as the female director with the most number of movies.

In other reactions, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death of Vijaya Nirmala in an official statement.

Telangana BJP chief, K Laxman tweeted ” A huge loss to the Telugu film industry. We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of veteran actress and director Vijaya Nirmala Garu. Condolences to her family & friends… Om Shanti.”

Actor Junior NTR in his twitter condolence message said she was a pioneering filmmaker.

Vijay Nirmala acted in her first Telugu film Panduranga Mahathyam when she was just 11-years-old alongside legendary actors like NT Rama Rao and Anjali Devi performing the lead roles.

Also Read: No coloured movie tickets now! Multiplexes ordered to provide only electronic tickets

The veteran actor, Vijaya Nirmala is considered as one of the most accomplished female actors in the south Indian film industry. Born on February 20th 1946, the actor made her debut at the age of seven in a Tamil movie of 1950 named Mathsya Rekha and continued her work in Tamil industry and acted in films like Enga Veetu Penn (1965), Chitthi (1996), Neelagiri Express (1967) and En Annan (1970) and much more. She had starred in more than 200 Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies.

She Got her first break as a lead actor in a Malayalam horror film Bhargavi Nilayam. She had acted in almost 48 Telugu movies with superstar Krishna whom she married later.

She acted in more than 200 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She was just 11 when she acted in her first Telugu film Panduranga Mahathyam, which had legendary actors like NT Rama Rao and Anjali Devi in the lead roles.

She caught her first break as a lead actor with Malayalam horror film Bhargavi Nilayam. She played the titular character starring alongside late matinee idol Prem Nazir.

In Telugu, she has acted in nearly 48 movies with yesteryear superstar Krishna, who later would become her husband. Her only son Naresh is from her first marriage.