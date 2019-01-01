Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passes away at 81

Kader Khan death: Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passes away on Tuesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 81. Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada for the last few days.
Kader Khan death: Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passes away on Tuesday morning after prolonged illness. He was 81. Khan was admitted to a hospital in Canada for the last few days. He was shifted from a regular ventilator to a special BiPAC ventilator after he complained of breathlessness.
He is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Khan breathed his last at 4 am. His last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later today.
More details awaited
