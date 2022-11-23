Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82

Veteran film, television, and stage actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune, passed away at 82. The veteran actor was in critical condition and was hospitalised for over 15 days. As per ETimes, Vikram Gokhale’s mortal remains will be taken to the Balgandharva Sabhagruha in the morning for friends and family to pay their last respects.

Vikram Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has also featured in Bollywood hits like Hey Ram, Tum Bin, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hichki, and Mission Mangal to name a few. His last Bollywood film was Nikamma (2022), co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, and Shilpa Shetty. His Marathi film Godavari is currently running in theatres.

The actor is survived by wife Vrushali Gokhle and two daughters. Vikram Gokhale hailed from a family of actors. His grandmother was an actress, while his father Chandrakant Gokhale was a Marathi film and stage artist.