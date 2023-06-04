Veteran actor Sulochana passes away at 94: Here’s a look at her film journey

Veteran actor Sulochana passed away on Sunday due to age-related issues. She was 94. She was undergoing treatment at Sushrusha Hospital, Mumbai. As per reports, she passed away due to age-related ailments. Confirming her death, Sulochana’s daughter Kanchan Ghanekar told Indian Express, “She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6 pm.”

As per a statement issued by the family, her ‘antim darshan’ will be held at her Prabhadevi residence in the city. Her cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Sulochana’s journey and films

Sulochana has featured in more than 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films. She began her career with Marathi films in the early 1940s and in no time moved to Hindi films. She played the role of a mother several times in films like Aadmi starring Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Dekhe Dekho, and Jhonny Mera Naam with Dev Anand, among others.

Sulochana’s films with Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna

She was seen in Kora Kagaz, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. She essayed the role of Vinod Khanna’s mother in the film. Later she played Jackie Shroff’s mother in Himmatwala and Andar Baahar. Sulochana was often part of films with Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna – Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Bahraon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar, and Adhikar, are just a few names.

Marathi films and Padma Shri award

Sulochana, whose Marathi titles include Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Dhakti Jau, was honoured with Padma Shri in 1999.