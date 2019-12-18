Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo no more

By: |
Published: December 18, 2019 10:00:54 AM

In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as "Ek Din Achanak", "Gharonda" and "Lawaris", to name a few.

As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”, and films such as “Pinjra” made him popular.

Eminent theatre and film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo died due to age-related ailments at his Pune residence on Tuesday evening, family sources said. He was 92. “I spoke to his son-in-law. He passed away due to age-related complications,” playwright Satish Alekar told PTI. Lagoo, who was a trained ENT surgeon, played important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence era alongwith Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande. As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as “Natsamrat” and “Himalayachi Saoli”, and films such as “Pinjra” made him popular.

In Hindi, he essayed memorable roles in films such as “Ek Din Achanak”, “Gharonda” and “Lawaris”, to name a few. Lagoo, affectionately known in theatre circles as `Doctor’, was also known for his progressive and rationalist views which he expressed without fear

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo no more
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1From Ajay Devgn to Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, mixed reactions from Bollywood
2In a first, Mohanlal and Trisha team up for Jeethu Joseph’s film ‘RAM’
3Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy out of Oscar race as Academy unveils shortlist for 9 categories