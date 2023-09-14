Veteran actor Rio Kapadia dies at 66

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia died on September 14. He has acted in films like Chak De! India, Happy New Year, and Mardaani among others. He has also appeared in series including Made In Heaven 2, Code M Season 2, and The Big Bull among others.

Rio Kapadia was not only a great actor but was also a great sketch artist. His Instagram page is filled with beautiful pencil sketches of celebrities including Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rishi Kapoor among others.

His cremation will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer.

Other than films, Rio was also a prominent face on television where he acted in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Siddharth Tewary’s Mahabharat where he played the role of Gandhari’s Father, King Subala of Gandhara.

This is a developing story…