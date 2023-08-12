scorecardresearch
Veteran actor Jaya Prada jailed for 6 months; Rs 5000 fined in an old case

This ruling came in response to allegations of failing to pay the Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds for the workers employed at a cinema theatre she owned in the city.

Veteran actress and former Member of Parliament, Jaya Prada, has been sentenced to a six-month jail term by the Egmore court.

What is the case about?

The court’s decision came as a result of a case filed by the Labor Government Insurance Corporation, alleging that Jayaprada and her theater workers had not paid the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) amount to the State Insurance Corporation. Three others were also convicted in the same case, each being fined Rs 5,000.

Who is Jaya Prada?

Born Lalitha Rani Rao on April 3, 1962, Jaya Prada is one of the most iconic and influential actresses. She has worked in the Telugu and Hindi film industries during the late ’70s, ’80s, and early ’90s. With several successful films and three Filmfare Awards South to her name, Jaya Prada has impacted the entertainment world.

However, her illustrious acting career took an unexpected turn when Jaya Prada decided to step away from the entertainment world to venture into politics. In 1994, she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), marking a significant shift in her life’s trajectory. She became a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2014.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 10:21 IST

