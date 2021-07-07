Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98: Tributes pour in for the Tragedy King

The burial ceremony of the actor is set to take place at 5 pm on Wednesday. (File image)

Dilip Kumar: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. Tributes have been pouring in from the entire film fraternity, which has been left bereaved as well as the demise of the legendary actor, who breathed his last in the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having been hospitalised there for a fortnight. Dilip Kumar had been facing some regular health issues for quite some time now. According to a report in IE, the actor was suffering from an advanced prostate cancer, due to which he had been receiving treatment for three to four months now.

The cancer had spread to other organs in his body, the report said, adding that he suffered from kidney failure as well. Doctors were cited as saying that Dilip Kumar had needed multiple blood transfusions, and the last one they carried out did not help much. He had become unresponsive in the past few days, the report added.

His demise was announced by his friend Faisal Farooqui from Dilip Kumar’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Soon after the news of his demise broke out, tributes and condolences started pouring in for the ‘Tragedy King’ from the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan paid his respects via a tweet in which he wrote that with the demise of Dilip Kumar, an institution had gone, adding that the history of the Indian cinema would always be divided into a pre-Dilip Kumar era and a post-Dilip Kumar era.

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn wrote that he was heartbroken at the demise of the “timeless actor”, with whom he had shared many moments, both on-stage and off-stage.

The tributes were not limited to the various film industries in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the actor, saying that he would be remembered as a “cinematic legend”, who had been able to enthrall audiences across generations due to his “unparalleled brilliance”.

Dilip Kumar, though known as the Tragedy King, was a method actor who contributed to Bollywood in films across Comedy, Romance and Drama genres among others in a career that spanned over 50 years. The actor had been conferred with India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, and had also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is the highest honour in India to be bestowed for the artform. Dilip Kumar was also a recipient of the highest civilian award from Pakistan – Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

The burial ceremony of the actor is set to take place at 5 pm on Wednesday, at the Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai’s Santacruz.