Veteran actor Aparna Sen receives lifetime achievement award at Jaipur Film Fest; A look at her journey

Veteran actor-director Aparna Sen has been honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival. Her films are known for making a mark as feminist-centric and inclusive with a focus on gender stereotypes.

In 1961, Aparna Sen made her film debut in Satyajit Ray’s Teen Kanya. From there, she went on to star in films like Akash Kusum (1965), Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), Baksho Badal (1970) Basanta Bilap (1973), and Pikoor Diary (1981).

She has directed acclaimed movies like 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), Paroma (1985), Paromitar Ek Din (2000), Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002), and The Japanese Director (2010).

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Ridhi Dogra and Ram Charan: A look at the top 5 actor on IMDb list

Soon after receiving the honour, Aparna Sen said the Lifetime Achievement Award is not the end road of her journey as a creative person.

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, film script writer Kamlesh Pandey, screenplay writer-film producer Haider Hale and others were present at the opening ceremony.

More than two hundred producers, directors, and scriptwriters attended the event. 282 films from 63 countries will be screened from Saturday, founder director Hanu Roj said.