Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Venky Mama’ first look released

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh play the lead roles in Venky Mama. (IE)

The first look of the much-awaited film, Venky Mama, was unveiled on the occasion of Ugadi on Saturday and is getting a great response from film buffs. The film’s heroine Raashi Khanna posted it on social media saying, “Happy to share the first look of #venkymama! Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati @chay_akkineni @starlingpayal @DirBobby @SureshProdns @peoplemediafcy”

RAASHI KHANNA’S TWEET:

There are various predictions and theories regarding the film and one is that Venkatesh plays a villager while Naga Chaitanya is an army man who arrives in the village and makes tremendous social reforms. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

The shooting for this film began in late February and is progressing well. Venky Mama is bankrolled jointly by Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainment on a very big budget, with Bobby aka KS Ravindra wielding the megaphone. Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose the tunes for Venky Mama while Prasad Murella will be cranking the camera.

The shooting for Venky Mama will go on till June this year and is expected to hit the marquee later this year.

There are big expectations on this film as it will bring together real-life uncle Venkatesh and nephew Naga Chaitanya on the silver screens for the first time. Venky Mama has Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput playing the women leads.

Venkatesh’s first film release of the year, F2 – Fun and Frustration, released to packed houses and was declared a hit. It was a multi-starrer that had Venky sharing screen space with Varun Tej. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and was bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. It was recently announced that the film is all set to be remade in Hindi. It is confirmed that Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and Boney Kapoor will be jointly bankrolling the venture. The remake will be directed by well-known Anees Bazmee who is well-known for directing comedy entertainers.