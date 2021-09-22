Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati to share screen space for Netflix Series ‘Rana Naidu’ ; shares exciting news on social media

The duo were seen together for the first time in the 2012 film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (Photo: Twitter/ Rana Daggubati)

The Daggubati heros have found a way to share screens together once again. The duo will reportedly be seen together for a multi-starrer project named Rana Naidu. Actor Rana Daggubati recently took to microblogging site Twitter to share the news with fans. In the tweet, Daggubati wrote that he is excited to share the screen space with uncle Venkatesh. As for him, this is a “dream come true”.

The series is an official adaptation of the American drama series Ray Donovan, and is expected to be streaming on OTT platform Netflix soon. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the series will be about Rana Naidu, who is the go-to guy for people in Bollywood whenever they are in need or trouble.

The duo were seen together for the first time in the 2012 film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. In the movie, Venkatesh played a cameo role. Talking about the upcoming project, Rana said that working with my uncle and first time with Netflix is something that both of us have never done.

Speaking about the project ‘Rana Naidu., Venkatesh too revealed his excitement working with Rana. He said that he cannot wait to be part of the film and work opposite Rana. Calling himself a huge fan of Ray Donovan, the actor said that the entire team of the series is working hard to do justice with the characters and overall movie.

On the work front, both the actors are busy shooting for their upcoming films. Rana is also waiting for the release of Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam–the movie which was delayed to the second wave of pandemic. The actor is busy shooting for Bheemla Nayak. As for Venkatesh, he has also started with his shooting for the movie F3 with Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Tamannaah. The actor also has Jeethu Joseph’s Drushyam 2 in his kitty.