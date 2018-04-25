Veere Di Wedding trailer out today – what we know about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comeback movie

Veere Di Wedding set to release on June 1. (Source: Twitter)

Veere Di Wedding trailer: The trailer of Kareena Kapoor’s comeback movie – Veere Di Wedding – is set to be released on Wednesday afternoon. Starring Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania in lead roles along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Veere Di Wedding is based on the story of four girlfriends and is being helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashanka Ghosh. This will be among the rare women-centric films in India with two women producers on board in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding which is set to release on June 1 is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film after her first child Taimur was born. Here is what we know about the movie:

The film revolves around the lives of four young girls and promises to be a fun affair. “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It’s the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It’s the right time to do this kind of film,” Kareena Kapoor had said about the movie.

Even though the film stars many leading ladies, the makers have roped in Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas to play Kareena’s love interest in the film. This could be the biggest project for Sumeet till date who also played a small role in Sridevi’s English Vinglish.

With a lot of buzz around the movie suggesting that it could be Bollywood’s major chick flick, in the latest poster, the makers of Veere Di Wedding took a stand on the issue.

Saying #iamnotaCHICKflick, the new poster was shared by Sonam saying,”You think you know my Veeres & me well enough? It’s never what it looks like! ???? Veere Di Wedding Trailer on 25th April. #imnotaCHICKflick.”

So far, three posters of Veere di Wedding have been released showing the actresses in different avatars and promise a fun ride for the fans.