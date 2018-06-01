Veere Di Wedding Review: Indian version of Bridesmaid-Sex and the City cocktail entertains but has too much of everything

Veera Di Wedding review: The movie is bold but has too much of everything. (Bollywood Hungama)

Veere Di Wedding Review: That feeling when you watch a movie which is an amalgamation of two English cult films ‘Bridesmaid’ and ‘Sex and the city’ is not so amazing. The Shashank Ghosh movie is a ‘RomCom’ which takes dive into the realm of female friendship and women empowerment. Veere Di Wedding starts with four musketeers who try to break rules as it’s their last day of school, hence announcing to the world that ‘why should boys’ have all the fun.

As the title suggests the movie revolves around Veere’s (friend) wedding. Despite the main plot of a wedding, the movie never abandons its side plots which were marriage (enemy), friendship (life-saver), alcohol, (replacement of water), cigarettes (as it is in real life – a stress buster), abusive language (essential to convey feelings) and fashion (cannot live without it).

The screenplay perfectly gives you an idea of a big fat Delhi-Punjabi wedding. Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor) has second thoughts about getting married to her boyfriend Rishabh (Sumeet Vyas) due to her parents’ troubled wedding. Her life saviours Avni (Sonam K Ahuja), Shikha (Swara Bhaskar) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) are there to support Kalindi, swatting away their own personal problems.

Unlimited wealth, huge houses and lavish lifestyle are the highlights of the movie. All the costumes wore by the characters were all designer lehengas and no cliches were left untouched. The story constantly gives the audience a reminder of the conventional and hypocritic world which women are trying to fight against and have started overcoming the odds.

The funny part is all the four women never get a reality check as they live in a bubble which is protected by their too caring elders and over the brink wealth. The Thailand holiday is just an excuse for Ghosh to allow her women characters to get drunk, visit strip clubs.

No one can take away the boldness shown by Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania but there is more than getting laid and drunk in life. The chemistry between the four never feels unreal, but the situations in which they are put in looks too staged- more of a Deja vu feeling.

Certainly, there are moments of laughter in the film with Meera and Shikha’s ‘potty’ language but Ghosh tried too hard to show men and women as equal and in the process, the movie seems lost in the crowd. Kalindi’s gay uncle (Vivek Mushran) emerges as the most empowering character in the movie. He supports all the unorthodox ideas, and overall plays an ideal father character to the women. In the end, the movie is bold and entertaining but has too much of everything.