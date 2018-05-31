Veere Di Wedding Movie Review: ‘BOLD; tremendous SHOCK VALUE, get ready to be SURPRISED’

Veere Di Wedding movie review: Set to hit theatres tomorrow, Veere Di Wedding is about friendship and something like you have never seen before.

Veere Di Wedding movie review: Set to hit theatres tomorrow, Veere Di Wedding is about friendship and something like you have never seen before. The story of Veere Di Wedding revolves around four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) and how the dynamics of their friendship is affected when one of them decides to get married. Veere Di Wedding is definitely not like the friendship movies you may have seen on the celluloid. Veere Di Wedding defies the stereotypical view of a ‘chick flick’ and the initial response of the movie is that it gives a tremendous shock value for the viewer.

The girls in the movie have distinct characteristics on their own and together, the quad-squad look perfect and are a definition of ‘bindaas’. While Kareena Kapoor is an absolute delight in the movie, the other stars stand out on their own. While talking about Veere Di Wedding, popular Bollywood trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “Get ready to be SURPRISED… This film swims against the tide… Defies stereotype… Dares to be different… Truly hatke stuff… Not for the conservative, definitely… Tremendous SHOCK-VALUE.” Not on this, he continued to braid praises for the movie and wrote, “#VeereDiWedding is *not* #DilChahtaHai meets #PyaarKaPunchnama… This one is padded with adult humour and dialogue/one-liners that will bring a smile and startle you, both… This Girl Gang is truly BINDAAS…” and “Principal cast of #VeereDiWedding makes it work… Kareena is top notch, an absolute delight… Sonam is only getting better with every film… Swara Bhasker is explosive, in terrific form… Shikha Talsania is an absolute natural… Sumeet Vyas and Vishwas Kinni are wonderful…”

Lastly, the trade analyst wrote, “#VeereDiWedding will be talked-about for its BOLD, BRAZEN and UNABASHED concept and humour… You may like the film, you may even dislike it, but you won’t be able to ignore it… It will be discussed, dissed and debated, for sure.”

The movie will appeal to the younger generation, mainly due to witty script writing. This is not the first movie which highlights the needs and desires of women. Lipstick Under My Burkha showed it very gracefully which came out last year and Veere Di Wedding is definitely welcomed in the genre.