Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Movie pulls a BIG SURPRISE!

It came among the top five highest openers of the year.

Veere di Wedding box office collection: The Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer film has created a buzz on the box office. On the day of its release, it earned a whopping Rs 10.70 crore with increase in the collection on Saturday and Sunday. It fetched Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 13.57 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Not only this, the film has enrolled itself in the topmost performers at the box office following movies like Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raid and Padman.

Famous movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted,”TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 36.52 cr

India biz.”

“#VeereDiWedding pulls a BIG SURPRISE… Packs a FANTASTIC TOTAL in its opening weekend… North circuits in particular are ROCKING… Storms into Top 5 opening weekends of 2018… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 36.52 cr. India biz.,” Taran Adarsh added in another tweet.

As the title suggests, Veere Di Wedding is the plot of the marriage of a friend. The movie must not have expected this big jump in its collection when it came among the top five highest openers of the year. According to its reviews, the movie gives an idea about the thoughts that follow the mind of the person soon to be married. A sense of Delhi-wedding is visible with huge houses, luxurious lifestyle, wealth and of course the Punjabi chorus. The movie termed by many as ‘fun ride’ is a ‘RomCom’ which takes dive into the realm of female friendship and women empowerment. Veere Di Wedding starts with four musketeers who try to break rules as it’s their last day of school, hence announcing to the world that ‘why should boys’ have all the fun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Vivek Mushran, Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Anjum Rajabali have played the noticeable roles while Director, Shashanka Ghosh tried to show the family relationships of men and their mothers, families.

Veere Di Wedding was released on June 1. The film was banned in Pakistan.