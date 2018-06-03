Veere di Wedding Box Office collection: Kareena-Sonam starrer witnesses upward trend; mints Rs 12.25 Cr on Day 2

The big release this week, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ continues to rule the box office on the second day of its release. The film had an exceptional day 1, and now on the second day, the Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 12.25 Crore.

The big release this week, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ continues to rule the box office on the second day of its release. The film had an exceptional day 1, and now on the second day, the Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer has earned Rs 12.25 Crore. The total domestic box office collection now amounts to Rs 22.95 Crore. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Veere Di Wedding’s business is expected to see a double digit trend on Sunday as well. ” #VeereDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2… Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too… Weekend should comfortably close at ? 35 cr+, as per trends… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ? 22.95 cr. India biz,” tweeted Adarsh on Sunday.

On Day 1, the movie got the third biggest opening of the year after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. Veere di Wedding box office collection of day 1 is only behind Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 that had earned Rs 25.10 crore and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, which had minted Rs 19 crore. “#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1… Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018… Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend… Fri ? 10.70 cr. India biz,” he said in a tweet.

The film is going equally strong in the overseas market. On the first day, Veere Di Wedding earned Rs 54.87 lakh in Australia, Rs 58.49 lakh in UK and Rs 16.82 lakh in New Zealand. The film has entered the top 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement said Taran Adarsh. “#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri…

AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [? 54.87 lakhs]… Debuts at No 7…UK: £ 65,423 [? 58.49 lakhs]… Debuts at No 8….NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [? 16.82 lakhs]… Debuts at No 5.” tweeted Adarsh.

Veere Di Wedding is about friendship and something like you have never seen before. The story of Veere Di Wedding revolves around four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) and how the dynamics of their friendship is affected when one of them decides to get married.