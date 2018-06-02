Veere di Wedding box office collection day 1: Massive! Kareena Kapoor starrer gets third biggest opening of 2018

Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: The movie has managed to mint over Rs 10 crore. (Source: Twitter)

Veere di Wedding box office collection: After a poor 2017, Bollywood has bounced back in style this year with few movies doing exceptional business. The latest entry to the list is Veere Di Wedding which hit the theatres this Friday. The movie has got the third biggest opening of the year after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania has earned Rs 10.70 crore on domestic box-office.

Veere di Wedding box office collection of day 1 is only behind Tiger Shroff starre Baaghi 2 which had earned Rs 25.10 crore and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat which had minted Rs 19 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that Veere di Wedding can build on this total over the weekend.

“#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1… Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018… Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz,” he said in a tweet.

Interestingly, the film has managed to earn more than Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Ajay Devgn’s Raid. “TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Day biz…1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr, 2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr, [Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr], 3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr, 4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr, 5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr, India biz. [Hollywood films not included],” Adarsh said in another tweet.

The makers will take a lot of positive from the fact that Luv Ranjan’s comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had grown from a Rs 6.42 crore opener to a 100 Crore Club entrant earlier this year. So, it won’t be a surprise if Veere di Wedding replicates that success.

The story of the film centres around Kalindi Puri (Kareena Kapoor) who is reluctantly set to marry Sumeet Vyas and what unfolds is bumpy, but an interesting, ride for the said friends.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi continues to have decent footfalls even in Week 4. Despite reduced screen count and new films eating into the market share, it managed to earn Rs 1.05 crore in Friday taking its overall collection to Rs 110.89 cr.