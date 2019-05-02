Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ gets a release date!

The remake of the 1995 comedy Coolie No. 1 will be released next year on May 1. Varun Dhawan, who will mark his second collaboration with dad David Dhawan with the remake of Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1, announced on Wednesday. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share a picture from Coolie No. 1 and wrote, "Aj ka Din, Agle Saal. Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020." VARUN DHAWAN'S TWEET: Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020 #DavidDhawan #SaraAliKhan @vashubhagnani @poojafilms #1YearForCoolieNo1 #LabourDay pic.twitter.com\/RzM7SQUA1V \u2014 Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 1, 2019 READ:\u00a0Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi trailer is here to rule the world: Watch In an earlier interview to PTI, Varun said that 'when we do something like this, the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is an adaptation, it is not a remake. But the title is the same.' He added that 'work is on for Coolie No 1. The shoot will start in August-September.' In another interview, he had said that he just wants to try and bring back the fun that they had while watching Govinda's Coolie No. 1. That is why his father (David Dhawan) is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film. The 1995 film was one of the most successful collaborations between David Dhawan and Govinda. The comedy also starred Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The plot revolves around a con: a matchmaker teaches an arrogant businessman a lesson by passing off a railway coolie as the heir to a fortune. Varun Dhawan was last seen in multi-starrer Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt. While the film sank at the box office, Varun's acting was appreciated by the critics. The actor will be next seen in Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, which is the third film in ABCD franchise. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.