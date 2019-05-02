Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ gets a release date!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 11:08:48 AM

Coolie No.1 marks Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's second collaboration after hit 2014 romantic comedy Main Tera Hero.

sara ali khan, varun dhawan, Coolie No 1, Coolie No 1 release, Coolie No 1 release date, Coolie No 1 remake, Coolie No 1 movie, Coolie No 1 varun dhawan, Coolie No 1 sara ali khanCoolie No.1 will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films.

The remake of the 1995 comedy Coolie No. 1 will be released next year on May 1. Varun Dhawan, who will mark his second collaboration with dad David Dhawan with the remake of Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1, announced on Wednesday. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share a picture from Coolie No. 1 and wrote, “Aj ka Din, Agle Saal. Aega Coolie No.1 – Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020.”

VARUN DHAWAN’S TWEET:

READ: Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi trailer is here to rule the world: Watch

In an earlier interview to PTI, Varun said that ‘when we do something like this, the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is an adaptation, it is not a remake. But the title is the same.’ He added that ‘work is on for Coolie No 1. The shoot will start in August-September.’

In another interview, he had said that he just wants to try and bring back the fun that they had while watching Govinda’s Coolie No. 1. That is why his father (David Dhawan) is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film.

The 1995 film was one of the most successful collaborations between David Dhawan and Govinda. The comedy also starred Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The plot revolves around a con: a matchmaker teaches an arrogant businessman a lesson by passing off a railway coolie as the heir to a fortune.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in multi-starrer Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt. While the film sank at the box office, Varun’s acting was appreciated by the critics. The actor will be next seen in Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D, which is the third film in ABCD franchise. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ gets a release date!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition