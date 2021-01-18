Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal to get married on January 24 in Alibaug: Sources

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to sources close to the family.
Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.
The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug.The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22, the source told PTI.
The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.
On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.