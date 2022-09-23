Varun Dhawan challenges Prime Video; Promises to reveal ‘andar ki khabar’

It is no secret that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and the good folks at Prime Video share a warm relationship. Some of Varun’s most loved films such as October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Coolie No. 1, and Street Dancer 3D call Prime Video their digital home!

Prime Video today dropped a humorous film where we see Varun Dhawan being questioned by his neighbor, his driver and even his makeup artist for inside scoops on their favorite Amazon Originals. Always the helpful dude, we see Varun gearing up to get them the information they’re desperate for.

Watch here:

bas ho gaya ab! mission andar ki khabar on 👊

stay around for more! @varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/MfscoNyDXH — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 23, 2022

But when the star is unable to get the latest information, a harmless call to his “friend” at Prime Video, turns into a mega challenge! A challenge to get top-secret information right from under Prime Video’s nose! It will be exciting to see Varun unravel one of the top secrets from the upcoming shows of Amazon Prime Video. Varun being his notorious self will now be seen doing all the fun yet fishy stuff which will be entertaining to his fans and audiences. All the shows on Amazon Prime Video are equally loved and enjoyed by the audience. After binging over all the Amazon Prime Video shows, the viewers are constantly waiting for the sequel to come up.

Now with the help of superstar Varun Dhawan, these fans can get interesting insides from the highly anticipated show of this platform.