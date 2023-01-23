Varisu: Rashmika Mandanna earned Rs 4 Crore, check how many crores Thalapathy Vijay and others charged

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s most-awaited film Varisu is a blockbuster hit. According to Sacnilk, Varisu earned over Rs 6.40 crore approximately on Day 11, taking its total collection to Rs 141.70 crore (approximately). Earlier, the 48-year-old actor gave us commercially successful movies like Beast, Master, and Bigil. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj among others.

The film revolves around a young carefree man, who declines the offer to join his family business. But things take a drastic turn post his father’s demise.

Here’s a look at how many crores Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, and others charged for Varisu:

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna charged Rs 4 crore for Varisu, TOI reported. She made her Bollywood acting debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye last year.

R. Sarathkumar

R. Sarathkumar, who has been a part of more than 100 South films, is playing the role of Vijay’s father Rajendran Palanisamy in Virasu. As per TOI, the veteran actor earned Rs 2 crore for his role in the Tamil action drama.

Prabhu

Veteran actor Prabhu is essaying the role of a doctor in Varisu. As per showbiz galore, he has earned approximately Rs 2 crore for his performance.

Prakash Raj

The National Film Award-winning actor – Prakash Raj – is a known name in Bollywood and the South film industry. He is playing the role of Jayaprakash aka JP, Rajendran Palanisamy’s business rival and the main mastermind behind all the issues faced by Palanisamy and his family. He took home a paycheque of Rs 1.5 crore for his performance in the film, TOI reported.

Shaam

The model-turned-actor made his acting debut in 2001 with 12B. He was also a part of hit films like Kick (Telugu version), Race Gurram, and more. As per showbiz galore, Shaam charged Rs 1 crore for his role as Ajay Rajendran (Vijay’s elder brother in the Varisu).

Srikanth

Telugu actor Srikanth, who was earlier seen in films like James, Sarrainodu, Govindudu Andarivadele, Devaraya, and more, is playing the role of Vijay’s elder brother Jai Rajendran in the action thriller. He earned Rs 60 lakh for his role in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, showbiz galore reported

Vijay

Vijay, who topped Ormax media’s list of popular male actors in 2022, started charging more post the massive success of Beast, Master, and Bigil. According to TOI, the actor earned a whopping pay cheque of Rs 110 crore to play the lead in the Tamil action drama.