Vampire Diaries actor Annie Wersching dies at 45 after battling cancer

Hollywood actor Annie Wersching, who rose to fame with her performance as FBI agent Renee Walker in the series 24, died at 45. She had been battling cancer for several years.

Her publicist told The Associated Press that she passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles.The type of cancer has not specified.

How her co-stars reacted

Neil Druckmann, who created The Last of Us, wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family! 💔



TLoU fans… let’s show what we’re made of. Please consider donating to her kids’ gofundme: https://t.co/3QTnZtBY4B pic.twitter.com/baNHc1wdCT — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series Timeless, tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

We love you #AnnieWersching

You will be deeply missed. 💔



Please #Timeless community donate whatever you can to support Annie’s husband Steve & their boys as they transition through this very painful time. https://t.co/Bka7bjJzbo https://t.co/Qxg6u4PNJi — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) January 29, 2023

Annie Wersching’s life

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Annie Wersching’s filmography

Her first credit was in Star Trek: Enterprise, and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of 24, Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie and, most recently, the second season of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game The Last of Us.

Annie Wersching’s fight with cancer

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

With AP inputs