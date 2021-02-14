Valentine’s Day ultimate movie list: Roman Holiday, Pretty Woman, 50 First Dates and much more

The 2004 American comedy by Peter Segal stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

By Reya Mehrotra

It’s that time of the year when close relationships are celebrated and love is expressed. There also can’t be a better day to binge on romantic movies. On Valentine’s Day today, we bring to you a list of the best classic romantic dramas to watch.

50 First Dates

The 2004 American comedy by Peter Segal stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The movie follows the story of a marine veterinarian Henry who falls for Lucy, an art teacher, but realises that she suffers from anterograde amnesia and forgets him everyday. So he decides to win her over each day. The couple eventually get married. The film was largely shot in Hawaii. The movie inspired several remakes in Malayalam, Telugu and Japanese languages. It received many awards.

Pretty Woman

The 1990 American comedy stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in lead roles. Directed by Gary Marshall, it is one of the most popular romantic films of Hollywood. Vivian, a sex worker, is hired by Edward, a wealthy businessman, as his escort for social and business functions. But they eventually fall in love. Edward teaches Vivian the mannerisms of high society. For her role, Roberts received a Golden Globe award and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. The title of the movie was inspired by Roy Orbison’s 1964 song Pretty Woman.

The Notebook

The American romantic drama, which released in 2004, is the ultimate Valentine’s Day watch. The movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, was based on the eponymous 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks. Over the years, the movie has gained a cult following. In the film, an elderly man reads a story to a fellow patient from his notebook to remind her of their younger days. The story is of a young couple—Allie, an heiress, and Noah, a poor mill worker—who were separated by social class issues, but eventually unite.

Valentine’s Day

Garry Marshall’s 2010 American romantic comedy features an ensemble cast consisting of Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Kathy Bates, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner and others. The film follows a series of stories of related characters and their struggles with love and relationships. Some couples struggle through relationships, while others try to find love. The movie was a success at the box office.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The 2004 American drama by Charlie Kaufman is a story of an estranged couple who have each other erased from their memories. The movie stars Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, among others. The title of the movie comes from Alexander Pope’s 1717 poem Eloisa to Abelard. The film has elements of a psychological thriller. Having developed a cult following, the movie was appreciated by critics. It is often regarded as one of the best 21st-century films. In the movie, after a fight, Joel and his girlfriend Clementine get their memories erased through a procedure. However, when they meet again, they are drawn to each other and give their relationship another try.

Roman Holiday

The 1953 classic American romantic comedy stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. While the former plays a princess out to explore Rome on her own, Peck plays a journalist. The role won Hepburn an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film was made during the ‘Hollywood on the Timber’ era in Rome, symbolising the 1950s and 1960s when Rome became a hotspot for filmmaking, attracting international production houses and moviemakers. The cult movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” The story unfolds as the princess, frustrated with her tight schedule in Rome, secretly escapes the embassy and lands in Joe Bradley’s care who takes her home, thinking she is intoxicated and later realises her identity.

Dirty Dancing

The 1987 movie by Emile Ardolino stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. In the movie, a young woman falls in love with her dance instructor. The story was based on film writer Eleanor Bergstein’s own childhood. Owing to the popularity of the movie, a prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights was released in 2004. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival of 1987 and became a huge success earning over $214 million globally.

Destination Wedding

The 2018 American romantic comedy drama by Victor Levin stars Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. In the film, the two protagonists meet while attending the same destination wedding. They spend time together to avoid the wedding activities and other guests. As they get to know each other, a relationship forms between the two.