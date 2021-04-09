Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan starrer Pink remake on track for bumper Day 1 numbers

The film is also expected to shake the theatres and cinema halls off their slumber induced by the Coronavirus pandemic since March last year. (Credit: Dil Raju/YouTube)

Vakeel Saab Movie Box Office Collection India: ‘Vakeel Saab’, the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Hindi film Pink has released in theatres today with fans of the film protagonist and Telugu films’ super star Pawan Kalya crowding out the cinema halls since morning. Donning the hat of the lead lawyer in the film which was played by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Kalyan has won the hearts of crores of his fans. The film has an ensemble cast of other prominent actors including Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla among others.

Since the launch of the film trailer it was a foregone conclusion that the film would make a bumper opening at the box office as fans of Pawan Kalyan loved the trailer and created a buzz about the film on social media. The first day collection figures have nit yet been collated, however, it is certain that the film is going to be one of the biggest box office success for the Telugu film industry. The film is also expected to shake the theatres and cinema halls off their slumber induced by the Coronavirus pandemic since March last year. Since the release of the film this morning, several reports of theatre tickets getting sold out and fans waiting in queue to get hold of a ticket are emerging. According to various industry reports, the film is expected to be released on more than 1700 screens across the country with the majority in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is also being released outside the country extensively.

Despite being a remake of the Hindi film Pink, Vakeel Saab has undergone a number of changes in its plot to give more weight and heft to Kalyan who is one of the biggest stars of Telugu Cinema. In contrast to the role of an aged lawyer played by Bachchan whose past story and personal life is not too much detailed, the character played by Kalyan has a full-fledged back story where he is seen with his wife played by Shruti Hasan.

Talking about the onerous responsibility of filling up the shoes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kalyan had recently said that he had been an ardent fan of Big-B since his childhood and would often fightm with his own family members and brother in order to defend Bachchan at any cost.

The film which has opened to a frenzied reception so far from Pawan Kalyan’s fans is expected to pick more pace over the weekend as more people visit theatres on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the film in theatres.