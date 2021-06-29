Vairamuthu shares Rajnikanth’s health update with fans, tweets ‘his medical check up went very well’

Rajnikanth finished shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe last month which got delayed by over a year due to coronavirus (Photo source: Soundarya Rajnikanth/Twitter)

Rajnikanth: Lyricist Vairamuthu shared superstar Rajnikanth’s health update on Twitter saying the actor’s (Rajnikanth) medical check up went very well and that he sounded healthy and confident. Rajni called me from America and I am sharing this news on Twitter for his (Rajnikanth’s ) fans. The actor left for America a few days ago following a general health check-up. According to the news, he is expected to go for further tests in the next few weeks and is expected to return to India on July 8.

Pictures and videos of Rajnikanth and his wife Latha also surfaced on social media a few days ago when the couple left for the US from Chennai airport. The latest picture of him in casual look is also doing rounds on social media as he is seen walking out of the hospital in the image. In the picture, Rajnikanth is seen outside Mayo Clinic in the US.

Rajnikanth finished shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe last month which got delayed by over a year due to coronavirus. Film’s shooting came to an abrupt halt last December when many crew members of the set tested positive for coronavirus. Four crew members from the set were found covid positive. The actor tested negative for coronavirus, however, the stress caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level that required hospitalisation. He spent a few days under observation at a hospital in Hyderabad as he cancelled the remaining shoot schedule. The actor returned to Chennai for complete rest.

After recovering, the 70- year-old superstar returned to sets of Annaatthe in Hyderabad and continued shooting for 35 days back to back in the safe confines of a bio-bubble to finish the final leg of the shoot without further ado. The movie is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the theatres during the Deepavali holiday. The movie is written and directed by Siva and film stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj will also be seen in the lead role.