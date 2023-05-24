scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame actor, dies in car crash

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played Rosesh’s love interest in popular television serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has passed away in an accident on Tuesday. The news was shared by television producer JD Majethia.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Vaibhavi Upadhya, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
Apart from playing an importsnt role in the serial, the 32-year-old had also played important roles in movies. (IE)

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played Rosesh’s love interest in popular television serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has passed away in an accident on Tuesday. The news was shared by television producer JD Majethia.

Her last rites will take place on Mumbai on Wednesday at 11am.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India’s ‘Most Popular Actress’; Check latest report

Also Read

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏.”

Her last rites will take place on Wednesday at around 11 am in Mumbai.

Reacting to her death, actor Rupali Ganguly tweeted, saying “This is not fair ….. gone too soon ……” She added on Instagram, “Can’t believe this..”

“Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. 🙏🙏🙏,” tweeted Satish Shah.

Also read: Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai apartment; Details inside

Apart from playing an important role in the serial, the 32-year-old had also played important roles in movies. Among the movies she has worked include, Chapaak in 2020, and Timir in 2023. Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she has also acted in a number of television serials, including C.I.D and Adaala. She has also worked in digital series ‘Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka’.

The news of her death came days after after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Andheri residence in Mumbai on May 22.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 09:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market