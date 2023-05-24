Vaibhavi Upadhyay, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame actor, dies in car crash

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played Rosesh’s love interest in popular television serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has passed away in an accident on Tuesday. The news was shared by television producer JD Majethia.

Her last rites will take place on Mumbai on Wednesday at 11am.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏.”

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

Reacting to her death, actor Rupali Ganguly tweeted, saying “This is not fair ….. gone too soon ……” She added on Instagram, “Can’t believe this..”

“Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. 🙏🙏🙏,” tweeted Satish Shah.

Apart from playing an important role in the serial, the 32-year-old had also played important roles in movies. Among the movies she has worked include, Chapaak in 2020, and Timir in 2023. Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she has also acted in a number of television serials, including C.I.D and Adaala. She has also worked in digital series ‘Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka’.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति 🙏🙏🙏 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) May 24, 2023

The news of her death came days after after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Andheri residence in Mumbai on May 22.