Vadh starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta to arrive in cinemas on December 9

As the teaser poster of VADH has finally been released, we can see the great actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta together on the screen. As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser poster justifies it to the best and has ignited a whole new conversation about the film.

“#VADH starring Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta to release in cinemas on Dec 9,” T-Series and Luv Films posted on their official Twitter handle.

Vadh is backed by J Studio and Next Level Production. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films is presenting the project. Ranjan and Ankur Garg are credited as producers along with Neeraj Ruhil, Subhav Sharma and Nymphea Saraf Sandhu.

The film will be released on 9th December 2022 on big screens. Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on Netflix.