Vada Chennai teaser: Shah Rukh Khan in awe of Dhanush starrer

Vada Chennai teaser was released a few days back.

The first teaser of Dhanush’s upcoming film Vada Chennai was released a few days ago and just like the fans, is being loved by Shah Rukh Khan too. One of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year, Vada Chennai is directed by Vetrimaaran of Visaranai fame and is set to release in September. There has been a strong buzz around the movie ever since the teaser was released and Shah Rukh’s latest tweet has only added to the hype.

“My friend the multifaceted @dhanushkraja new film’s teaser. Very edgy & intriguing,” the Zero actor tweeted about the teaser. Dhanush plays the role of a young man who is drawn into the world of crime and gang war. The film is set in the mafia world of 1970’s Chennai and has been shot in the Binny Mills area.

My friend the multifaceted @dhanushkraja new film’s teaser. Very edgy & intriguing. https://t.co/5mlf4F3Byq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

An ambitious project which has been in the making for three years, Vada Chennai is a three-part film and also stars actors like Ameer, Kishore, and Andrea. However, the first instalment seems to cover quite some time with most characters sporting 2-3 different looks such as Kishore, Samuthirakani, Andrea and of course of Dhanush himself.

The movie is Dhanush’s third collaboration with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The two have previously worked in Polladhavan and Aadukulam. Apart from this, Dhanush has many big projects line up including Maari 2 and a Bollywood venture.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero where he plays the role of a dwarf and will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. When the teaser of Zero was released, Dhanush had lauded both Shah Rukh and Aanand L Rai.