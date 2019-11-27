‘V-Wars’ will have Indian characters if it gets season two: Ian Somerhalder

According to the 40-year-old actor, this is the first time in a series about vampires that has “nothing supernatural” about it.

Ian Somerhalder is returning to the world of vampires with “V-Wars” and the actor says his new series will see two Indian characters if Netflix renews the show for a second run.

Somerhalder, who saw monumental success and fandom as the vampire Damon Salvatore in long-running fantasy series “The Vampire Diaries”, made an appeal to his fans in the country to watch his upcoming show.

“It’s a global show. We’re so looking forward to actually going to India and we are excited to bring on two Indian characters, an amazing father-daughter duo. This will help us dive into the culture and the way they think. And for that, we need a season two, so I request Indian viewers to please watch the show,” the actor told PTI in a telephonic interview from Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Somerhalder plays Dr Luther Swann in “V-Wars” and his character tries to find out the nature of the disease that has turned his best friend Micheal Fayne and many others into vampires.

According to the 40-year-old actor, this is the first time in a series about vampires that has “nothing supernatural” about it.

“This is medicine. This is science and medicine patients. It’s very grounded, and like cancers ripping through homes and communities. We’ve seen this before. We’re seeing it now on our side. So this is really exciting for us,” he added. Somerhalder said he is inspired by India both as a country and culture, adding how the team of writers on “V-Wars” made sure the show got representation right.

“We want to make a credible story. The director had a team of writers because he knew he didn’t have every perspective. If he wants to tell a prospective Native American girl or a young Latina girl living on a border town, he would have asked the writers that we need these unique, authentic perspectives.

“And at the end of the day, everyone wants to do it right. That’s how every advertiser tries to sell people’s stories… From a sense of perspective that is right. It was about getting into the perspectives of many people, not just one.”The actor, who has also directed the series finale and serves as an executive producer, said one of the writer’s assistants had a Delhi connection which added a lot to the series.

“It was not just because of her background or perspective but also her intellect. We sat together sharing so many stories and it was a blast listening to them,” he said. From playing a “dynamic” bad boy character in Damon, Somerhalder said it was refreshing to essay the role of Luther.

“He is a normal guy. He wears pants to the lab. He goes for a run in the morning, and he’s getting coffee with his best friend, dresses his kid to school every day before going to university. This guy is an amazing father, scientist and a good man. And the world today needs good men,” he said.”V-Wars”, directed by Brad Turner, starts streaming on Netflix on December 5.