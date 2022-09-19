Uunchai’s new poster gives a glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s friendship

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share the second look of his upcoming film Uunchai, also starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. In the poster, we can see three of them chilling in the snow-capped Himalayas. Revealing the first look on Friendship day, the makers hinted that Uunchai will revolve around the theme of friendship.

In the poster, the megastar can be seen resting against an inscribed rock after trekking in the Himalayas. Anupam Kher is seen eating home-cooked food, hinting at the family film elements.

Along with the poster, Big B wrote, “Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends Anupam Kher and Boman Irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family.”

The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, will hit the theatres on November 11. Uunchai also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances.

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani also shared the poster.

Anupam wrote in Hindi,” Introducing my next film…. Uunchai! With Uunchai… Celebrate #Friendship. Celebrate #Adventure. Celebrate #Life!! Experience the magic of #Uunchai on 11.11.22!.” On the other hand, Boman wrote, “Super excited to unveil the second poster of our film #Uunchai!”

Uunchai marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Before Uunchai, Big B will be seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anupam Kher will be seen next in Emergency with Kangana Ranaut. The film revolves around the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.