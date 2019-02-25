US religious freedom envoy: Pakistan has ‘desire to change’

Published: February 25, 2019 10:19 AM

He spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after a trip to Pakistan.

A U.S. envoy says Pakistan has “a desire to change” its ways and be removed from an American blacklist of countries that infringe on religious freedoms.

That’s according to Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. He spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after a trip to Pakistan.

Brownback also criticized Sudan’s government amid protests against longtime President Omar al-Bashir while speaking to the AP.

He also applauded steps taken by the United Arab Emirates and promises made by Saudi Arabia. However, he said far more needs to be done in those countries to promote and protect the right to choose one faith.

