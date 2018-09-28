Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal starrer on Indian Army’s surgical strike looks promising

Uri teaser was released on Friday afternoon. (Source: Twitter)

Uri teaser: The teaser of upcoming military drama – URI starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar – was unveiled on Friday afternoon. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, the film is based on India Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). The teaser of the film was released one day before the second anniversary of the strike conducted by India on September 29, 2016.

The strike was a response to Uri attack of September 18, 2016 where 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC).

Watch Uri teaser here –

Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had said he was thrilled to work in this movie as everyone needs to know about the story of Uri. “When this film came to me and we had this discussion. I was really thrilled and kicked about it because this is one story that I feel that everyone needs to know. One of the fantastic army operations that the Indian army has conducted and with great efficiency. I also feel it is a great opportunity and also a responsibility for all of us to portray this story,” he had said.

The film will release on January 11, 2018.