Uri Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal rides high on ‘josh’, Uri crosses Rs 35 crore in 3 days!

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Debutant Aditya Dhar’s movie has managed to gross Rs 35.73 crore in its first three days of release. Uri: The Surgical Strike managed to earn Rs 8.20 crore on its first day, Rs 12.43 crore on the second and Rs 15.10 crore on the third day. Uri is a military-drama film based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army at terror launch pads across the LoC on September 29 2016.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike day-wise growth…

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 51.59%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 21.48%

Taking into account the terrific trending, #Uri is expected to maintain a super-strong grip on weekdays. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed the earnings of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister at the domestic box office. Both movies were released on January 11, 2019, and revolve around the real events on politics and patriotism in the country.

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while mentioning the movie’s box office collections, tweeted that Uri: The Surgical Strike has witnessed a remarkable growth on Sunday and due to the glowing word of mouth, the movie is busy making money at the box office.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019… Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh… Sets the BO on ???????????? on Day 3… Packs a solid total in its opening weekend… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

The action film, based on the 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against terror launchpads in Pakistan, has become Vicky’s biggest opener as a lead star. While that, in itself, is a big achievement, what makes it even bigger is the fact that Vicky has now beaten his seniors Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in the box-office race.

Yes, vis-à-vis opening-day collection, Vicky is ahead of Rajkummar and Ayushmann, who delivered their best first-day numbers with Stree and Badhaai Ho last year, respectively. While Stree had earned Rs 6.82 crore on its opening day, Badhaai Ho had started off with an earning of Rs 7.29 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, that also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapur and Kirti Kulhari in important roles, received a mixed response from movie critics. The word of mouth for the film, however, was largely positive, something which has immensely helped its box-office performance. Uri: The Surgical Strike is competing against The Accidental Prime Minister at the ticket windows. It is also facing significant competition from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba that hit the screens on December 28 last year. The film is produced by RSVP Movies.