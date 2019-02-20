Uri box office: Vicky Kaushal starrer overtakes Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, total Rs 227.37 crore

Published: February 20, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike, that has Vicky Kaushal playing the leading role, has earned Rs 227.37 crore in its 39-day run at the box-office. With that, the war film has outgrossed the SRK-starrer Chennai Express.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, that has Vicky Kaushal playing the leading role, is rock-steady even in its sixth week at the box-office. The war film, on its sixth Monday, added Rs 1.32 crore more to its kitty. Its total collection, after a glorious 39-day run, has reached Rs 227.37 crore. And with that, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Chennai Express (Rs 227.13 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film till date.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest business figures of Uri: The Surgical Strike on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

What’s worth noting is that Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to hold its own despite the Gully Boy juggernaut. Zoya Akhtar-directed musical drama, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, is dominating the ticket windows and for obvious reasons. Yet, Uri: The Surgical Strike remains undeterred.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the September 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the terror launchpads in Pakistan, in retaliation to a terrorist attack on an Army camp in Uri earlier that month. The film, also features Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in important roles. The movie is directed and written by debutant Aditya Dhar.

While Uri: The Surgical Strike is Vicky’s first box-office double century as a lead star, it is also the maiden double ton for Dhar, who achieved the feat of feats with his first directorial project itself. The film, produced by RSVP Movies, released on January 11.

