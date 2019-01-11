URI box office prediction day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s film may earn Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1

Kaushal’s earlier performances have made sure that people relate to him. His portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh may just bring him to the big league.

Vicky Kaushal, who saw a brilliant 2018 with releases like Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Sanju, Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories is gearing up for the release of his most important film yet, Uri: The Surgical Strike. While Uri: The Surgical Strike does not have big stars, it has a few things working in its favour.

To begin with, Uri is a touchy subject for Indians. While opinions are divided on the surgical strikes, the timing of the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike, along with the content is likely to bring in audiences to the theatres. Releasing patriotic movies around August 15 and January 26 is an oft-undertaken strategy. Moreover, the Sankranti/Pongal holidays are only going to add to the Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collections.

We spoke to film analyst Girish Johar to get a prediction on how things will fare.

Talking to Financial Express online, Girish Johar said, ” the lead factor that could work well for the film is Vicky Kaushal. Kaushal is a recognisable face in the film industry by now and somehow the USP of the film”.

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister box office prediction!

Kaushal’s earlier performances have made sure that people relate to him. His portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh may just bring him to the big league. However, as is the case with Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana, audiences may not necessarily opt for a Vicky Kaushal movie as he still does not have the star power of an A-lister. But, the case with actors like Rao, Khurrana and Kaushal is that they could also run away with the biggest hits of the year. For example Khurrana’s critically acclaimed Andhadhun and his superhit movie Badhaai Ho or Rajkummar Rao’s Stree.

While talking about the film’s box-office prospects, Girish said, “Good promotions are also likely to help Uri: The Surgical Strike go a long way, which is released in around 2,000 screens in the country. While it is a military action film, the surgical strikes are also very fresh in the memories of Indians audiences who would want to know more about the events would go for Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

Watch Trailer:



However, Uri: The Surgical Strike is also clashing with Akshaye Khanna-Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister. In Southern India also, two big releases – Ajith’s Viswasam and Rajinikanth’s Petta are clashing with Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is likely to impact the box office collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Keeping these factors in mind, Girish Johar expects, “Uri: The Surgical Strike to make around Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1. The coming weekend will prove how Uri: The Surgical Strike fares, which will depend on the positive word of mouth, which alone can make or break a movie”.