URI box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal-starrer continue its winning streak, earns Rs 70 crore in a week

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 8:21 PM

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Uri has surpassed the collections of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on the tenure of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, at the box office. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ has been appreciated widely for its content and brilliant performances. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and fans alike.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the updated figures. He wrote that Uri: The Surgical Strike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows, crosses ₹ 70 cr.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Here are the box office figures till now:

Friday: Rs 8.20 crores

Saturday: Rs 12.43 crores

Sunday: Rs 15.10 crores

Monday: Rs 10.51 crores

Tuesday: Rs 9.57 crores

Wednesday: Rs 7.73 crores

Thursday: Rs 7.40 crores

Total – Rs 70.94 crores

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Taran Adarsh compared Uri’s first-week performance to the success stories of 2018 films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho. Uri, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 42 crore.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

About the film’s profit, Adarsh said that Uri is already into profits from India theatrical business. Non-theatrical revenue (satellite and digital rights, and music) will only add to gains for the makers.

The film is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strike (2016) in Pakistan as a retaliation to the Uri attacks. It is directed and written by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

Uri has surpassed the collections of Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on the tenure of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, at the box office.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Have you watched the movie yet?

