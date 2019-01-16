Uri box office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam’s film earns Rs 55.81 crore

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri box office collection: The film Uri based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army, which features Vicky Kaushal as the main lead, has launched an all-out attack of sorts at the box-office. On Tuesday, the war film fetched another Rs 9.57 crore to gain entry into the Rs 50 crore-club. Its total collection, after a five-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 55.81 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which can well be called the first bonafide box-office hit of 2019, is the first half-century of Vicky as a lead star. And if the current trend is anything to go by, the film may even surprise trade pundits by breaching the Rs 100 crore-mark in days to come. Whether or not that comes about will predominantly depend on how the film fares in its second week when the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Why Cheat India will compete against it.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike, summed it up in a tweet he posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO… East. West. North. South. It’s #Uri wave right now… Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Also Read: Simmba box office collection Day 19!

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the team behind Uri: The surgical strike at the ‘at home’ function of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and congratulated the filmmakers for having made a ‘slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes’. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said that she’s been hearing ‘many good things’ about the film. The lead actors of the film Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam replied to her and said that they were ‘honoured’ to meet her.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Tweet:

At COAS Bipin Rawat’s #ArmyDay “at home”, with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike. Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos, @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes!#howsthejosh? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9dvAiQsJNF — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 15, 2019

“At COAS Bipin Rawat’s #ArmyDay “at home”, with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike. Yet to watch it, but heard many good things. Kudos, @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes! #howsthejosh?” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Yami Gautam’s Tweet:

Thank you so much ma’am for showering us with the choicest of blessings!! It was an honour to be a part of such a beautiful evening!! It was truly surreal!! Thank you @adgpi for believing in us relentlessly!! Thank you from the entire URI team!! ???? — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) January 16, 2019

“We are honoured to meet you Ma’am…. and thanks so much for your encouraging words. What you do for the nation is incomparable,” Yami Gautam said in response to Sitharaman’s tweet.

Vicky Kaushal’s Tweet:

It was an honour meeting you Ma’m ???????? https://t.co/hyyfnIK6ko — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 15, 2019

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. In response to Sitharaman’s tweet, Kaushal responded saying, “It was an honour meeting you Ma’m”.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapur in important roles, is based on the 2016 Surgical Strikes conducted by the Indian Army against the Pakistani terror launchpads across the Line of Control. It was in retaliation to the Uri attack that was perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and that which resulted in the killing of 19 Indian soldiers. Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by RSVP Movies, hit the screens on January 11.