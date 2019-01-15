Uri Box Office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s film Is ‘unshakeable,’ mints Rs 46 crore

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 5:09 PM

Uri is a military-action movie based on the actual events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes, which was carried out the across the LoC.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in key roles. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first hit of the year 2019 at the box office. The movie has even managed to earn more on its first weekday than it had collected on its opening day. Debutant Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 46.24 crore at the box office so far, exceeding all expectations.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 10.51 crore on Monday.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Adarsh, in a different tweet, said that Vicky Kaushal’s film is among non-holiday releases like Prabhas’s Baahubali 2, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree which didn’t depend on any festivals and holidays to guarantee their success. They all delivered quality content and turned non-holidays will into a festival for investors. Adarsh had also foretold that Vicky Kaushal’s film would continue its solid presence at the box office during the weekdays.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Debutant Aditya Dhar, who is also the writer for Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been praised by audience and critics for his contribution in the movie. Uri: The Surgical Strike has also overtaken the earnings of Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna’s The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. Both films released on the same day, 11th January and are inspired by real events.

Uri is a military-action movie based on the actual events of the Indian Army’s surgical strikes, which was carried out the across the LoC. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies has produced the movie.

