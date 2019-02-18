Uri box office collection Day 38: Vicky Kaushal starrer crosses Rs 225-crore mark in week 6

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri box office collection Day 37: Uri: The Surgical Strike that features Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist stands tall even in its sixth week at the box-office. The war film, on its sixth Saturday, collected a handsome Rs 3.21 crore. Its total collection, after a 38-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 226.05 crore, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared its latest box-office figures on Twitter on Monday. He wrote that Uri: The Surgical Strike is competing with biggies in several circuits. Week 6, Friday Rs 1.20 crore, Saturday Rs 2.51 crore, Sunday Rs 3.21 crore. Total: 226.05 crores.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 6.92 cr

Total: ₹ 226.05 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

While the Mumbai circuit alone has made a contribution of over Rs 77 crore, the earnings from Nizam-AP, Mysore, Tamil Nadu and Kerala circuits are more than Rs 37 crore. Bengaluru, it is worth mentioning, has contributed enormously.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is competing with biggies in several circuits… Mumbai circuit crosses ₹ 77 cr… Contribution from South circuits [Nizam-AP, Mysore, TN, Kerala] is ₹ 37 cr+ [humongous]… [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 222.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

75 cr: Day 8

100 cr: Day 10

125 cr: Day 13

150 cr: Day 17

175 cr: Day 23

200 cr: Day 28

225 cr: Day 38

Contribution from DelhiUP [₹ 43.91 cr], East Punjab [₹ 20.21 cr], West Bengal [₹ 11.95 cr] circuits is ₹ 76 cr+. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

What’s noteworthy is how Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to battle the Gully Boy juggernaut. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is obviously the first choice of the moviegoers but despite that, Uri: The Surgical Strike is very much holding its own. Nearly Rs 2.50 crore of a collection on sixth Saturday is no joke, after all!

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to win hearts… Crosses ₹ 225 cr… Stays super-strong, despite #GullyBoy juggernaut at metros + reduced showcasing at plexes… [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.51 cr, Sun 3.21 cr. Total: ₹ 226.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Rajit Kapur in important roles. The film released on January 11.