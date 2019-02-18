Uri box office collection Day 37: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues its winning streak, earns Rs 222.80 crore

The movie, based on the events following the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has received positive reviews from critics since its release on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Uri box office collection Day 37: Uri: The Surgical Strike that features Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist stands tall even in its sixth week at the box-office. The war film, on its sixth Saturday, collected a handsome Rs 2.47 crore. Its total collection, after a 37-day run in cinemas, stands at Rs 222.80 crore, which is phenomenal, to say the least.

While the Mumbai circuit alone has made a contribution of over Rs 77 crore, the earnings from Nizam-AP, Mysore, Tamil Nadu and Kerala circuits are more than Rs 37 crore. Bengaluru, it is worth mentioning, has contributed enormously.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been following the business of Uri: The Surgical Strike, shared its latest box-office figures on Twitter on Sunday. He wrote that Uri: The Surgical Strike is competing with biggies in several circuits. Week 6, Friday 1.20 crore, Saturday 2.47 crore. Total: 222.80 crores.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is competing with biggies in several circuits… Mumbai circuit crosses ₹ 77 cr… Contribution from South circuits [Nizam-AP, Mysore, TN, Kerala] is ₹ 37 cr+ [humongous]… [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 222.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Also Read: Bank customers, take note: RBI warns of mobile data theft by ‘AnyDesk’ app

What’s noteworthy is how Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to battle the Gully Boy juggernaut. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is obviously the first choice of the moviegoers but despite that, Uri: The Surgical Strike is very much holding its own. Nearly Rs 2.50 crore of a collection on sixth Saturday is no joke, after all!

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike contribution from South circuits… Total till 16 Feb 2019…

Nizam-AP: ₹ 11.56 cr

Mysore: ₹ 20.93 cr – Bengaluru has contributed enormously

Tamil Nadu: ₹ 2.47 cr

Kerala: ₹ 2.24 cr

Simply outstanding! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Rajit Kapur in important roles. The film released on January 11.