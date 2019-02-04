Uri box office collection day 24: Vicky Kaushal-starrer surpasses Baahubali 2, aims at Rs 200 crore mark!

Uri box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office.

(Photo credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Uri box office collection day 24: Last year proved to be an amazing year for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. Both his films, Raazi and Sanju, were massive hits and garnered him a lot of praise. With his recent release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has been ruling the box office once again. The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar and features Yami Gautam as the female lead. Interestingly, Uri has created history at the box office as it has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s (Hindi) box office collection on Day 24.

Uri: The Surgical Strike made Rs 8.71 crore taking its 24-day total to Rs 189.53 crore. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), on the other hand, minted only Rs 7.80 crore on its 24th day i.e fourth Sunday. Not only this, but Uri is also garnering more money at the box office than new releases like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr

Total: ₹ 189.76 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Tweeting about Uri: The Surgical Strike’s box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY… Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2…Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr… #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr. Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr… #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr. Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24. MONSTROUS HIT!”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY… Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2…

Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr… #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr

Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr… #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr

Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24.

MONSTROUS HIT! pic.twitter.com/mh21dFLq0z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Watch Bahubali 2 Trailer:



Meanwhile, Uri has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. It is a patriotic action thriller based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes (2016) on Pakistan Administered Kashmir as a retaliation for the Uri attack.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Rajit Kaput and Kriti Kulhari in the vital role.